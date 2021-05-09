Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

