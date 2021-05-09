Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sawyer & Company Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $242.56 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

