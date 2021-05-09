Mining Core Coin Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $32,115.94 and approximately $31,436.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00252121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $700.79 or 0.01192378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.00771020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,629.08 or 0.99756616 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

