MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0017 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $320,161.39 and $1,075.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,474.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.68 or 0.06772829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.77 or 0.02318873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.47 or 0.00635883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00203774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.70 or 0.00810275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.87 or 0.00605261 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.00510217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005251 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.