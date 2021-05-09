Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Capitalization Tops $618.09 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $9.85 or 0.00017152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $618.09 million and approximately $81.37 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00246898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.96 or 0.01222804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00777776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.27 or 0.99745963 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,775,686 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

