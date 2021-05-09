Mirrored ProShares VIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $142,357.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $31.84 million and approximately $142,357.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for about $7.94 or 0.00013638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00251189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.21 or 0.01194635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.16 or 0.00773547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,122.09 or 0.99876015 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 4,011,708 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.