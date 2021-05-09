Mixin (XIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $423.91 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Mixin has a total market cap of $423.91 million and $352,762.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mixin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for approximately $771.62 or 0.01308438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

