MOBOX Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00003203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $19.95 million and $29,074.00 worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00246898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $701.96 or 0.01222804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00777776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.27 or 0.99745963 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s total supply is 399,912,971 coins and its circulating supply is 10,852,778 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

