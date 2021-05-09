Modefi Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.00 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $18.00 million and $585,023.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00086813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00789454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00104371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.01 or 0.09181861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001748 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,125 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

