Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 246.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Moderna were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Moderna by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Moderna by 14.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,232.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

