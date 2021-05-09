Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.75. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 881.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $13.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $14.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $15.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.74. 390,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,080. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.31 and a 200 day moving average of $157.92. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $230.75.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

