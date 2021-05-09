MonaCoin Hits Market Cap of $204.87 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00005362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $204.87 million and $23.50 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,125.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.40 or 0.06725785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.60 or 0.02313265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.67 or 0.00627387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.80 or 0.00204383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.56 or 0.00818164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.84 or 0.00600145 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.53 or 0.00503272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005124 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

