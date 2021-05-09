MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $16,391.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00016026 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.95 or 0.00316534 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 101.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 221,544,933 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

