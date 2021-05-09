Monetha (MTH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.54 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00105039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.19 or 0.00790065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.40 or 0.09045409 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

