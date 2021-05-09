Monolith Hits Market Cap of $19.20 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $19.20 million and approximately $581,777.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00087539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00067230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00104484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.85 or 0.00786196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.05 or 0.08929535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047789 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

