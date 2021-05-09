More Coin (MORE) Trading 29.9% Higher This Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $350,193.74 and approximately $83,736.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00089934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.96 or 0.00797716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00105493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.51 or 0.09285185 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.