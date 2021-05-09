MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,603 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up 3.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 218,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.31. 31,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $96.33.

