MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 337,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,685,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,276. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

