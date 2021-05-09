MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.20. The stock had a trading volume of 53,324,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,954,801. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $215.99 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

