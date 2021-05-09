MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 13.3% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.75. 3,868,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,002. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.