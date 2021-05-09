MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.70. 1,135,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,320. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

