MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,397 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Olin makes up approximately 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. 1,061,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,426. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,300 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

