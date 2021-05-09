MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,152,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 638,044 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,859,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 1,435,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

