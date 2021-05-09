MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,440 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF comprises about 1.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

PIZ traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 41,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,031. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.