MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Entegris makes up about 0.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $125,473,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 867,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.22. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.