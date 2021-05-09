MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 922 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KLA by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after acquiring an additional 326,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after acquiring an additional 253,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.70. The stock had a trading volume of 848,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $158.89 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.