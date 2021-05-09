MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Continental Resources accounts for about 0.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CLR. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Shares of CLR traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

