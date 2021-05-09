MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Realogy worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,788,000 after buying an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after buying an additional 127,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after buying an additional 556,851 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $21,392,000.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,923 shares of company stock valued at $645,525. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.95. 825,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

