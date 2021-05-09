MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,644 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for 4.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 80,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

