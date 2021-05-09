MovieBloc (MBL) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.19 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $91.78 million and $8.19 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00086716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00105243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.11 or 0.00790305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00049781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,347.46 or 0.08989599 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,402,212,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

