MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $89.20 million and $9.74 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00067701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00105017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.44 or 0.00783661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.33 or 0.09013439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001672 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,402,212,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.