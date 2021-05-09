Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.63 Million

Analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to post sales of $260.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $228.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 376,281 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,776. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

