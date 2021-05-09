MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 13,854 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $50,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $110.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.