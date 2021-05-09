MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 21,410 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.