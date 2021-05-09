MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 23,140 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

T opened at $32.16 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

