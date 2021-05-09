MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 162,999 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $52,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

