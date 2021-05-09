MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 20,472 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82.

