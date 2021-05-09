MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $18.92 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock worth $50,690,215 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,224.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,944.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

