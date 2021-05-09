MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $20.16 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $370.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $375.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

