MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $29.75 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $29,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $214.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.12 and a 12-month high of $215.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

