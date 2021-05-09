MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $35.35 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $35,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of ADI opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

