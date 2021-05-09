MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 22,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

AMT opened at $247.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.