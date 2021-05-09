MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $20,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,612,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NYSE WEC opened at $97.64 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

