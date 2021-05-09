Multiplier (BMXX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,703.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $23.57 million and approximately $8,703.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $23.28 or 0.00040190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00068376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00247443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.74 or 0.01202831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.20 or 0.00777215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,793.92 or 0.99773366 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

