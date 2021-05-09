MurAll Price Up 46% Over Last 7 Days (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, MurAll has traded up 46% against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a total market cap of $12.18 million and $2.48 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00065784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00104643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.89 or 0.00788540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,275.90 or 0.09066025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047808 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,842,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,569,785 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

