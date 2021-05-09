Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Up 8% This Week

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $63,628.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00250696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.79 or 0.01186988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.00768686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,215.59 or 1.00156087 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

