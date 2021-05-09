Naka Bodhi Token Tops One Day Volume of $69,093.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $69,093.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00250860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $689.32 or 0.01205796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003624 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.71 or 0.00788409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.81 or 1.00163736 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

