Name Change Token (NCT) 1-Day Volume Tops $105,596.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Name Change Token has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $105,596.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00087281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00105061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.66 or 0.00786232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,338.50 or 0.09052505 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.