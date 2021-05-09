NANJCOIN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,364.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $17,364.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded 65.8% lower against the dollar. One NANJCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NANJCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.18 or 0.00790658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.89 or 0.09230386 BTC.

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJCOIN (CRYPTO:NANJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NANJCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NANJCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.