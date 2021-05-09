Nano Price Reaches $9.45 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $9.45 or 0.00016187 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $92.57 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,377.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.36 or 0.06696725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.00 or 0.02417047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.33 or 0.00660068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.00200791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.00828445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.84 or 0.00616409 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.45 or 0.00524943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005060 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

